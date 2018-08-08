2018 Nissan Micra launched: Lowest priced with new features to rival Maruti Swift, Hyundai i10

Nissan India has launched the new Micra hatchback in India, updated with new and enhanced safety features. The price of the 2018 Micra starts at Rs 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version has been updated with dual airbags as standard and ABS (anti-lock braking system) is also equipped on all trims, except the base variant. The new Nissan Micra has now also been updated with speed sensing door lock and driver seat belt reminder.

When it comes to the exterior, the 2018 Micra remains largely the same, except now the turn indicators have been integrated into the ORVMs (outside rear view mirror). The most affordable hatchback in its segment continues to feature auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, steering mounted controls and automatic climate control. 2018 Micra Active gets keyless entry, height adjustable driver's seat, manual air-conditioner, and steering mounted audio controls.

New Nissan Micra gets a new touchscreen infotainment system.

The new Nissan Micra comes with two engine options - a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 76 bhp and 104 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel unit that makes 63 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT (continuous variable transmission). Nissan Micra Active is also powered by the same 1.2-litre engine, that has been detuned to produce 67 bhp and 106 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

New Nissan Micra has been updated with dual airbags.

On the inside, the 2018 Nissan Micra has been updated with a new 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Mirrorlink for navigation but misses out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The hatchback now comes with rear parking sensors and reverse parking camera.

Also read: Nissan aims for 5% market share in India by 2022: Leaf EV to launch this FY

Nissan Micra Active also gets similar updates and is now available with dual airbags as standard and ABS is only offered in the top trim XV. It gets a 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rear parking sensors.