2018 Monaco GP Race Results: Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo takes victory, fending off Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton

2018 Monaco GP Results: It was a day of redemption for Red Bull in the 2018 Formula One World Championship as their lead driver Daniel Ricciardo pulled out one of the best runs of his career, nursing a wounded Red Bull GP car to a dramatic victory at the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix. The Australian who faced obvious engine issues through more than half of the race braved adversity like a thoroughbred champion holding of a hungry Ferrari in the hands of former Formula One Champion Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes AMGs Lewis Hamilton, to take a final stand at the top of the podium. Ricciardo later said the race served as Red Bulls’ redemption from the 2016 Monaco GP which saw him throw away an almost certain victory at the behest of a pit lane mishap.

In the greater scheme of things, namely the drivers championship, the result allowed Vettel to close the gap on Championship lead Lewis Hamilton by a little. As for the Mercedes man, the end of Monaco GP brought an end to a weekend of untoward incidents. The final one that might have cost him the race, as he pulled into the pits ahead of the rest of the pack in hopes of making time on new rubbers. Although he was ultimately forced to concede to holding third place in the last ten laps as tyre wear began to set in.

Image Credit Fox Sports

As is coming to be the norm in 2018 , An incident that brought out the virtual safety car after Charles Leclerc lost his brakes and shunted his Sauber into the back of Brendon Hartley’s Toro Rosso. Allowing Ricciardo a superior start position.

Ferrari would still be happy with results of the race as Kimi Raikkonen finished in fourth place ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and Force India’s Esteban Ocon. Pierre Gasly put on career best drive to earn him a very good seventh in his Toro Rosso, staving off the challenge of Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen, who made up eleven places from the rear of the grid. Carlos Sainz was tenth.