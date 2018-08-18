2018 Mitsubishi Outlander India launch date revealed! Here’s why upcoming Honda CR-V should watch out

The new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is set to be launched in India on 20th August, which is just two days from now. The bookings for the new Outlander had already commenced a few weeks back in India. The new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander price in India is already out and if you wish to own one, you will have to shell out Rs 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model gets an updated design language due to which it looks significantly different than the previous one. The 2018 Outlander has a revised grille up front, LED headlamps with DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) that makes the SUV look more premium and upmarket. Thankfully, the changes are not limited to the exterior only. The interiors are more premium than before and the instrument cluster is new. Another highlight of the new model is that it can accommodate seven people as opposed to the previous five-seater model.

The new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander will get power from a 2.4-litre petrol engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 165 bhp and 222 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed CVT unit and the SUV gets an all-wheel-drive system as well for uncompromised off-roading. Like the previous model, the new one too will not be offered with a diesel engine.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander gets seven airbags with other safety bits like ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD, ESP and traction control. The SUV will primarily lock horns with the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, upcoming Honda CR-V and also the Skoda Kodiaq.

The Mitsubishi Outlander was retired from the Indian market back in the year 2013. The new model has been on sale in the international markets since 2015 and with the new Outlander, the company is actually launching a product in India after six long years. Just like the previous generation model, the 2018 Outlander will also come to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU).