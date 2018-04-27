2018 Mitsubishi Outlander bookings open in India, likely to launch next month

Mitsubishi Motors has started accepting bookings for the 2018 Outlander in India, and it is expected to launch sometime in the coming month. When launched in the country, the Outlander will compete with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan. Currently in its third generation, deliveries of the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander are expected to begin next month. The current generation Outlander has been on sale in the country since 2012 and received a facelift midway. The new 2018 version is expected to be priced at about Rs 30 lakh.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV will be powered by a 4B12 2.4-litre MIVEC petrol engine that makes 165 bhp at 6000 rpm and 222 Nm of peak torque at 4100 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT unit, and powers all four wheels at all times.

The Japanese brand has made several design improvements to the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander. Following Mitsubishi's Dynamic Shield philosophy, the 2018 Outlander gets a huge grille and a lot of chrome up front and a sleek design for headlamps. The seven-seater SUV measures 4695 mm in length, 1810 mm in width and 1710 mm in height, while the wheelbase 2670 mm.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is equipped with LED headlamps, LED DRLs and fog lamps, LED taillights, sunroof, rain sensing wipers, 18-inch alloy wheels and more.

The upgrades continue on the inside as well as the seats get leather upholstery, there's a 710 watt Rockford audio system, 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Besides, it gets keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, heated seats, push-start button among others. Safety on the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is covered by seven airbags, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist.