2018 Mini Countryman to launch in India on 3 May: Mini SUV loaded with more features

Earlier reports suggested that the all-new Mini Countryman would launch at the 2018 Auto Expo, however, now the BMW Group has confirmed that the 2018 Countryman will launch on 3 May 2018. Mini Countryman is the largest car in the brand's portfolio and shares its design with its hatchback cousins with an SUV stance, and the new Countryman is actually a tad larger than the previous version. The Countryman is underpinned by the same platform that serves as a base for BMW X1. The 2018 MINI Countryman will be available for sale in three variants that go by the name Cooper S, Cooper S JCW and Cooper SD.

The new Mini Countryman is powered by a 2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is good for churning out a maximum power of 192 hp along with a peak torque of 280 Nm. The Mini Countryman Cooper SD is mounted with a four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. An eight-speed steptronic transmission is offered as standard.

2018 Mini Countryman is 4,299 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width, 1,557 mm in height with a wheelbase measuring 2,670 mm. Larger dimensions ensure that the new Mini Countryman has an even more spacious boot.

The new Mini Countryman comes with more features than before. It gets LED headlights, fog lamps, centre armrest at the front, cruise control and automatic tailgate. In terms of safety, the new Mini Countryman comes with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), 3-point seat belts, crash sensor, cornering brake sensor, front and passenger airbags and dynamic stability control.

Unveiled at 2018 Auto Expo in February, the 2018 Mini Countryman will be available in a choice of five paint jobs - Light White, Chill Red, Thunder Grey, British Racing Green and Island Blue. The new Mini Countryman will likely carry a price tag of Rs 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it as a rival against the Volvo V40 Cross Country.