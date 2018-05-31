2018 Mini Countryman production starts in Chennai: Details on Audi Q3 rivalling luxury crossover

First showcased in India at Auto Expo 2018, the production of 2018 Mini Countryman has started at BMW production facility in Chennai. The luxury crossover has been launched in India already at a price of Rs 34.90 lakh in a total of three variants. Out of these, two variants namely S and JCW are petrol while the SD trim gets a diesel engine. The starting price is for the S variant while the SD and JCW trims can be yours for a price of Rs 37.4 lakh and Rs 41.4 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new 2018 Mini Countryman is built on the same UKL platform that underpins the BMW X1. The new model witnesses a significant increase in proportions when compared to its predecessor. In order to be specific, the new 2018 Mini Countryman is 200mm longer and 30mm wider than the outgoing model and the wheelbase has also been extended by 75mm.

Powering the 2018 Mini Countryman, as already mentioned are both, petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 189 bhp along with a peak torque of 280 Nm. On the other hand, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor cranks out 188 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque. The two engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. While the car is being sold internationally in all-wheel-drive versions, the India-spec models come only with front-wheel drive.

The new 2018 Mini Countryman gets features like a rearview camera, Harmon Kardon audio system, wireless charging and heads-up display along with the company's latest iDrive infotainment that comes with a touchscreen. Furthermore, the JCW trim gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels as compared to other trims that have to stay content with 17-inch units. The 2018 Mini Countryman comes with 50 percent localisation and this is the reason due to which the company looks quite optimistic in doubling its sales figures in the market.