2018 MINI Countryman launched in India: Price starts at Rs 34.90 lakh

BMW Group-owned MINI brand has launched its MINI Countryman in India at Rs 34.91 lakh (Ex-Showroom) for the petrol variants and Rs 37.90 lakh (Ex-Showroom) for the diesel variants. Mini Countryman was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018. The car replaced previous generation Countryman in India that was first launched in 2010 and was also the first MINI to be assembled here in India. In its second generation, MINI Countryman is now bigger and gets an all-new design language. MINI Countryman is available both in petrol and diesel variants. MINI Countryman JCW version will be available on the petrol versions will cost Rs 41.40 lakh (Ex-Showroom)

The 2018 MINI Countryman shares its platform with the current generation BMW X1 and both the cars are being assembled at the company's plant in Chennai. On the outside, the MINI Countryman gets a more matured look and a unique stance. The new headlamp cluster is now smaller in size and features DRLs. The front grilles have been retained from the standard MINI hatch and add to the overall charm of the new Countryman. The rear of the car also features some subtle changes. The Countryman continues to cross badging across the boot lid and a signature tail lamp cluster with the lighting pattern.

At the rear, the changes are subtle, with the Countryman badging across the boot lid and signature tail lamp cluster. The new wheel arches give it a crossover look. Inside the New MINI Countryman, there is more space being offered and the boot space has also gone up by almost 30%. The company also claims more front and rear legroom and the BMW X1 platform has helped the height of the car to go up. The 2018 MINI Countryman gets either a 6.5-inch or 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system depending on the variants and supports navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, MINI driving modes and Head-Up Display.

MINI Countryman is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a max power of 189 bhp and peak torque of 280 Nm. Diesel duties on the Countryman are done by the 2.0-litre engine with 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engines are mated to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. MINI Countryman will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and even BMW X1.