2018 MINI Countryman launch live updates: Price, Specs, Features announced!

BMW India will launch the new MINI Countryman in India today, the company first showcased the 2018 Countryman at the Auto Expo 2018 earlier this year. Announcing that they would launch the Countryman in the first half of the year and in keeping with their announcement the MINI Countryman will be open for sales in the next few hours. In fact, this will be the first Mini to be locally assembled in India and will feature MINI’s latest design language. The 2018 MINI Countryman will be the largest MINI in India, with the launch just in a few hours, we bring you everything you need to know about the new Mini right here:

12:05 pm: The infotainment system will be available in two options, a 6.5-inch or 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MINI driving modes, Cruise Control, Park Assistant and Head-Up Display.

Your very own cutting- edge information hub. Presenting MINI Connected with Touchscreen in the #AllNewMINICountryman Pre-book now: https://t.co/fzmEHBZYCT pic.twitter.com/hAnEgRxJJi — MINI INDIA (@MINIOfficial_IN) April 15, 2018

12:00 pm: The Countryman is underpinned by the same platform that serves as a base for BMW X1. The 2018 MINI Countryman will be available for sale in three variants that go by the name Cooper S, Cooper S JCW and Cooper SD.

11:55 am: the 2018 Mini Countryman will be available in a choice of five paint jobs - Light White, Chill Red, Thunder Grey, British Racing Green and Island Blue. The new Mini Countryman will likely carry a price tag of Rs 40 lakh, placing it in Volvo V90

11:50 am: 2018 Mini Countryman is 4,299 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width, 1,557 mm in height with a wheelbase measuring 2,670 mm. Larger dimensions ensure that the new Mini Countryman has an even more spacious boot.In terms of convenience, the MINI Countryman will get an electronically activated tailgate that can be operated by swinging your foot under the rear bumper.

11:40 am: Powering the MINI Countryman comes with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to produce 189 bhp and peak torque of 280 Nm. What that means is the MINI Countryman can go from nought to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 225 kmph. Additionally, MINI will also launch the Countryman with a diesel version as well powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder oil burner churning out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will come paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. Even with the diesel motor, the Countryman can hit the 100 kmph mark in 7.7 seconds with a top speed of 220 kmph.

11:35 am: Remember the MINI Countryman is being earmarked as a crossover SUV, which means that the packed safety kit includes passenger airbags, Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, ABS, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat tyres as standard.

Take along everything you love, everywhere you go. Presenting 1,390 litres of storage capacity in the #AllNewMINICountryman. Pre-book now: https://t.co/fzmEHChA1t pic.twitter.com/MRFjdpfid7 — MINI INDIA (@MINIOfficial_IN) April 13, 2018



Pack in everything you love, hands-free. Presenting Automatic Tailgate with Easy Opener Function in the #AllNewMINICountryman. Pre-book now: https://t.co/fzmEHBZYCT pic.twitter.com/zvcOz0MeMH — MINI INDIA (@MINIOfficial_IN) April 14, 2018

11:20 am: In terms of dimensions, the new MINI Country offers more cabin space than its predecessor growing by 200 mm in length and 30 mm in width. The cabin offers better legroom and even more shoulder-room and is likely to be able to seat five comfortably.

11:15 am: Interestingly the 2018 MINI Countryman will share its platform with the BMW X1 SUV, and has joined the production line alongside the BMW X1 at BMW Chennai manufacturing plant.

11:10 am: Thanks to the added size the interiors of the MINI Countryman have much more space than the outgoing version. Even boot space is increased by almost 30 percent, in addition, the new MINI Countryman now has more front and rear legroom, front and rear headroom and rear seat shoulder-room than before.

11:00 am: In the back, the changes are limited although Countryman badging across the boot lid and signature tail lamp cluster that has been updated with a new lightning pattern. To build on the crossover appeal of the Countryman gets more pronounced wheel arches.

10:45: In the front, the Countryman benefits from a more squarish design while the headlamps which now feature DRLs from the MINI hatch and cabriolet are slightly smaller than the previous generation. The Grille gets a rework too, appearing slightly sleeker than the outgoing car.