2018 Mini Cooper Facelift launched at a price of Rs 29 lakh: All that’s new on this iconic hot hatch

Shortly after the launch of new Countryman, Mini has launched the 2018 Cooper facelift in India. The 2018 Mini Cooper facelift has landed in India at a starting price of Rs 29.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model made its global debut earlier this year in January and comes with significant updates that make it better than the outgoing model. The new Mini Cooper facelift makes its entry in a total of four variants that includes 3-door, 5-door and convertible versions. The LED headlamps and tail lamps on the new Mini Cooper now come standard and the matrix LED high beams have been offered as optional. The new 2018 Mini Cooper facelift is available for sale in a total of three colour options namely Starlit Blue, Emerald Grey and Solaris Orange while still retaining the previous colour options, taking the total number of exterior shades to 14.

The new 2018 Mini Cooper facelift gets multiple optional extras in the form of 6.5-inch touchscreen instrumentation, sunroof, wireless charging system, two USB ports, a 20 GB hard drive along with Mini Wired Pack. The premium hatch draws power from the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder, petrol engine from the previous model and is good for pumping out 192 bhp of power and 280 Nm of torque. There is a new dual clutch seven-speed automatic transmission on offer that comes with paddle shifters.

Here is the complete variant wise price list of 2018 Mini Cooper facelift:

Variant Price (ex-showroom, India) Mini Cooper D 3-door Diesel Rs 29.70 lakh Mini Cooper S 3-door Petrol Rs 33.20 lakh Mini Cooper D 5-door Diesel Rs 35 lakh Mini Cooper S Convertible Petrol Rs 37.10 lakh

On the other hand, the new Mini Cooper D gets power from a 1.5-litre three-cylinder, turbo diesel engine that cranks out 114 bhp of power along with 270 Nm of torque. The six-speed automatic gearbox has been carried forward with this engine option. In terms of safety, the new Mini Cooper facelift gets dual airbags, stability control, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), cornering brake control and a crash control system. Besides this, you also get heads up display, cruise control and rear view camera as standard while Park Assist is being offered as optional.