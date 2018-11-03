2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS launch in India 16th November: E-Class luxury in a four-door coupe!

Mercedes-Benz will launch the next generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS in India on the 16th of November 2018. This is the first time the four-door coupe will debut with the CLS 300d trim with a 2.0 litre turbo-charged diesel motor that debuted on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class earlier this year. The Mercedes-Benz CLS C300d is likely to make 245 hp and 400 Nm of torque from its 2.0-litre motor.

In the newest generation, the CLS carries forward the sleek coupe-four door ethos interjected by sharp styling cues. Like the previous generation, the car is based on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and that remains the major source of most of the underpinning and interior features and equipment in the CLS. However, in this generation, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS will have a larger footprint than the outgoing CLS.

In international markets, the CLS is available with the bigger, CLS 350 motor and trim, and this model will be launched with a 300 hp, 400 Nm motor called the M264. Additionally, a petrol motor in the CLS450 trim makes 365 hp and 500 Nm of torque from a 3-litre inline six turbocharged and supercharged motor. In this trim, the 48V EQ Boost system can add as much as 250Nm of 'boost' to the CLS 450. While it is unlikely that these motors will make it to India, the CLS also has a 350d trim which features a 2.9-litre six-cylinder that puts out 290 hp with more than 600 Nm of twist on tap. However, interestingly, that’s not it for the CLS which has one more flagship motor in the form of the CLS 500d that makes 700 Nm of torque and 340 hp. If that’s not enough there is always the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 which uses the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 as the '43' series AMGs but tuned to produce 435hp and 600Nm.