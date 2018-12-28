2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol hybrid launched at Rs 43.46 lakh: Hybrid technology explained

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol launched: Mercedes-Benz India has added a petrol variant on the 2018 C-Class sedan, the new variant is still based on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class that was launched in September. At the launch, Mercedes-Benz India chose to skip the petrol engine option altogether, offering instead a few diesel engine options varying in size and options. Now, with the launched of the C-Class C200 Progressive at a price of Rs 43.46 lakh, has finally added a petrol variant for customers to pick. The new trim sits between the C220d Prime and C220d Progressive diesel.
The new petrol trim will be powered by a smaller than usual 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor, that has an output of 180 hp and 280 Nm of torque. The primary engine is bolstered with a mild-hybrid powertrain, which provides an additional 10bhp and 160Nm of torque. Putting the power down will be a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard.
In terms of features, the C-Class petrol comes with almost identical trim to the Diesel variant, with a multi-function steering wheel, dual touchpad control, 10.25-inch COMAND infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, active parking assist, ambient lighting with 64 colour options and a range of other safety and driver assist features.
The addition of this new variant means that the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will now be available in a total of four variants, three diesel options including the C220d Prime, the C220d Progressive and the performance-oriented C300d AMG Line and the new petrol. Prices for the diesel start at Rs 40 lakh for the C220d Prime trim while the top-spec C300d AMG Line has a price tag of Rs 48.50 Lakh. The inclusion of the petrol motor will help the C-Class better take on its rivals like the BMW 3-Series and the Audi A4.
