2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Nightfall edition: AMG-spec interiors and new colours for the C-Class!

Mercedes-Benz has a new C-Class special edition for the C-class range of vehicles, they are calling it the new C-Class Nightfall edition and the special edition will be available for the C-Class Coupe, sedan and estate versions. What new on the edition, you ask? For one the C-Class Nightfall gets powder coated matte black wheels, and wing mirror to match. There are some tastefully executed graphics and a carbon rear spoiler with choice of Iridium Silver, Selenite Grey or Obsidian Black metallic paint. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Nightfall Edition has been focused on cosmetic changes to make the C-Class slightly more appealing till the updated version arrives later this year. Engine options, however, remain the same.

On the Inside, the Mercedes-Benz Nightfall edition will come as standard with the usually AMG-sped ash wood trim, and AMG wheel with a flat bottom steering wheel, some AMG-esque 18-inch alloy wheels. As optional extras, C-Class Nightfall Edition will also get ambient lighting, Keyless-Go Comfort package, Memory package and panoramic glass sunroof. The Nightfall edition will also get slightly more upmarket options as part of the package, which for a little over the floor price adds a Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online.

Powertrain, on the other hand in the C-Class Nightfall Edition will be the same 2.0-litre turbo inline four-cylinder engine that makes 241 bhp, and can go from 0-100kmph in as little as 6 seconds. Power is transferred to both RWD and AWD.

All of this comes just months ahead of when we are expecting an updated version of the C-Class, that is likely to debut towards the end of the year with a long list of optional features, that match up to the S-Class. For more check out our story on the upcoming C-Class here. Mercedes-Benz has focused the entire strength of the facelift on the interior. This especially considering the fact that the C-Class has traditionally always been the most comfort-oriented of the compact executive cars. The facelift develops even more prominence if you dare to explore the optional extra customisations on offers, like wood trim options like brown walnut’ or ‘anthracite oak’.