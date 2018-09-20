2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched in India at Rs 40 lakh: BS-VI compliant engines and S-Class Features for C-Class sedan!

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the 2018 C-Class sedan at a starting price of Rs 40 lakh. The new C-Class facelift has been launched in a total of three variants with the Progressive trim costing Rs 44 lakh and the top end AMG line variant will set you back by Rs 48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India). The sedan is the first but the German automaker has promised that the rest of the C-Class line up, including the AMG-tuned versions and the Cabriolet, will follow the sedan to India soon. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan gets a whole host of cosmetic updates, some new features as well as more powerful engines than before. Big changes in terms of technology on the C-Class is a new 12.3-inch digital instrument display over the standard cluster. The steering wheel too gets touch control buttons as opposed to clickers, a feature that has trickled down through the Mercedes family, with the feature usually making its presence felt in the S-Class or the E-Class. What’s more is that the C-Class gets advanced driver assistance features like Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist as functions of Active Steering Assist.

Cosmetically, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets an updated front fascia, that now features an A-Class like diamond-studded grille with the three-pointed star at the centre. That notwithstanding, new LED headlights have become a must-have for new cars and a new front bumper. Turn to the profile and the C-Class also gets new alloy wheels and slightly revised ORVMs. Tail-lamps have also been updated with LEDs and minor design teaks.

Watch our Video Review of the New S-Class:



However, the big news on the C-Class for 2018 is that the sedan will now come with more powerful engines, particularly the C 200 and the C 250. The C200 will be powered by an all-new 1.5-litre motor, while the C 250 will get a more powerful 2.0-litre diesel motor. A third engine option in the C300 will that a 2-litre with even more power at 258 bhp of peak power and 370 Nm of peak torque. Its diesel counterpart, the C 300 d, on the other hand, gets an updated 245 bhp 2-litre diesel engine. This is the most powerful engine to be locally assembled by Mercedes-Benz India till date.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift price in India Variant Price Prime Rs 40 lakh Progressive Rs 44 lakh AMG Line Rs 48 lakh Prices are ex-showroom, India

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the new 2018 update for the new C-Class in the biggest one till date with 6500 new parts. Furthermore, the brand has added that it has sold 8061 cars in India in the year 2018. Since 1982, the C-Class has found a total of 95 lakh new homes.