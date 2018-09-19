2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift India launch tomorrow: Big changes and expected price

The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift is set to be launched in India tomorrow. The new model will get significant updates inside out in order to be better than the outgoing model. The new C-Class is not just about visual updates as it gets a more powerful engine as well. Starting with the front, the fascia of the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a revised fascia with new LED headlamps and a new bumper in order to give a freshened up look. The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and the alloy wheels are also redesigned and hence, the new model sees a lot of aesthetic changes when compared to the outgoing model. The cabin of the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a new 12.3-inch coloured instrument cluster along with a 10.25-inch screen for the touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features on the new C-Class include seven airbags, steering assist, adaptive braking and more.

The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will draw power from a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and will ditch the 2.0-litre mill from the previous model. The said motor on the new model is good for producing a maximum power output of 184 bhp along with a peak torque of 280 Nm. The car will also get a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that will be offered in two states of tune. First, while the unit on the E220d is good for shedding out 194 bhp of power along with 400 Nm of torque, the one on the C300d develops 245 bhp. The two engines on the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class are BS-VI compliant and will come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been one of the most successful models for the company and the new model will be manufactured at the brand's production facility at Chakan. Prices of the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift are expected to start over Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Stay tuned with us as we will bring all the instant updates from the launch in our LIVE blog.