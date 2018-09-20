2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Best selling sedan for Mercedes for last 4 years

The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will make its India launch today. Going aggressive into the festive season, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will launch the standard version of its C-Class today and has confirmed the launch of the entire C-Class range including the Mercedes-Benz C-Cabriolet and the new Mercedes-AMG C43. The new version of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets some major exterior and interior upgrades and also gets a powerful engine.

Globally, the new C-Class is offered with 13 engine options across 51 variants. It represents the largest family in the car line-up of Mercedes-Benz. C-Class is now in its fifth year of production and has been a successful model for Mercedes-Benz India. It is assembled at the company's plant in Chakan. The electronic architecture on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift is all-new and it now also gets an optional fully digital instrument display along with modern multimedia systems.