2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Best selling sedan for Mercedes for last 4 years

The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will make its India launch today. Going aggressive into the festive season, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will launch the standard version of its C-Class today and has confirmed the launch of the entire C-Class range including the Mercedes-Benz C-Cabriolet and the new Mercedes-AMG C43. The new version of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets some major exterior and interior upgrades and also gets a powerful engine.
Globally, the new C-Class is offered with 13 engine options across 51 variants. It represents the largest family in the car line-up of Mercedes-Benz. C-Class is now in its fifth year of production and has been a successful model for Mercedes-Benz India. It is assembled at the company's plant in Chakan. The electronic architecture on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift is all-new and it now also gets an optional fully digital instrument display along with modern multimedia systems.
The new facelifted Mercedes-Benz C-Class get the control and display from the current generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It gets the option of a fully digital display that gets three individual display styles. It gets touch-sensitive controls mounted on the steering wheel. The new infotainment system can be controlled using the touchpad that gets a haptic feedback controller and also supports voice control.
Mercedes-Benz India's Tweet:
"The day we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. Stay tuned to witness the launch of the most dynamic C-Class of all time today at 12:30 pm. #NewCClass #NeverStopImproving"
Mercedes-Benz India sold a total of 11,869 units in 2017 as against 9800 units sold by BMW India and 7876 units sold by Audi in India. The launch of the new E-Class along with strong demand for SUVs like Mercedes-Benz GLC helped the company to be the market leader in the country.
Globally, the outgoing model of Mercedes-Benz C-Class was the company's top-selling model for the fourth year in a row. In India, while E-Class is company's top-selling model, C-Class is one the top-selling car in its segment. The sales of Mercedes-Benz C-Class worldwide clocked a sales of over 4.15 lakh units which includes the sedan and the estate models in 2017.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class family is on sale in India and includes the Cabriolet, coupe and the AMG version.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is also celebrating the fifth year of its production and this 2018 facelift version was first showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The design of the exterior and interior benefits from a stylish makeover. The sedan gets a fresh and younger appearance which is defined particularly by the new design of its headlamps and tail lights.
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift in India will be available in both petrol and diesel engine variants and the prices are likely to start at Rs 45 lakh (Ex-showroom). Expect the premium quotient on the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be a notch above the outgoing model Expect it to take its inspiration from the current generation E-Class and also get many features which are available on the S-Class luxury Sedan.
Today's launch of new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be one of the last press conferences by Roland Folger, MD &CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. He will be replaced by Martin Schwenk as the new MD & CEO who comes to India after serving as the CFO of Mercedes-Benz operations in China. Roland Folger will now be in charge of the Thai and Vietnamese markets as the new Managing Director.
2018 has been an aggressive year for Mercedes-Benz India and the company has already launched many new cars already. The company also showcased the Mercedes-Benz EQ electric SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2018 along with Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain. The company launched the all-new BS-VI emission compliant Mercedes-Benz S-Class in India and launched the new CLA Urban Edition earlier this month. Going into the festive season we will see the launch of the new G-Wagon soon.