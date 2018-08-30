2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift India launch date revealed! Here’s what’s new

The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is all set to be launched in India on 20th September. The new model will come with an updated styling and will feature a new face along with many other exterior changes. Interestingly, the updates on the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class are not just limited to the exterior as the car will also get more powerful engine options as well. Starting with the aesthetic bits first, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will get a new fascia up front along with a new bumper and new LED headlamps. The LED tail lamps on the car are also new and the alloy wheels and outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) have been revised. On the inside, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will pack in some new features as well and one of the key highlights of the cabin is the new 12.3-inch instrument cluster. The steering wheel will also be new and the customers will also get a 10.25-inch screen for the touchscreen infotainment system.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be powered by a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine as against the 2.0-litre engine from the existing model. The new engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 184 hp and 280 Nm. On the other hand, the car will also get a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that will be available in two states of tune. The one on the E220d will develop 194 horses and 400 Nm while the unit on the C300d will shed out 245 hp. Both these engines will be compliant with the upcoming BS-VI emission norms that are all set to come into effect starting 2020. The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will also get a new nine-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of safety, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets features like Active lane change assist, active emergency stop assist and more. The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be assembled at the company's production facility in Chakan. The car has been one of the best selling models for the company in India and hence, the company would not want to leave any stone unturned for the facelift and the pricing will play a key role. Stay tuned for more as we will bring you instant updates on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift in our LIVE blog.