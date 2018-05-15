2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S Roadster : 515bhp drop top Merc oozes desirability and sense of freedom

Mercedes-Benz has just revealed the new 2018 AMG GT S roadster and we can't stop ourselves from saying that it looks absolutely stunning! The new model bridges the gap between Mercedes AMG GT roadster and the higher-spec Mercedes AMG GT C Roadster. Like other AMG GT offerings, the new 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG GT S Roadster draws power from a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission system. The engine churns out an impressive 515 horses along with a peak torque output of 670 Nm. With these numbers, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S Roadster can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds. The top speed of the car is pegged at 310 kmph. The car also gets a rear axle locking differential that is electronically controlled.

Speaking of aesthetics, the new model looks more attractive after getting a drop-top. The 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG GT S Roadster gets the company's signature vertical radiator grille up front with the three-star logo positioned at the center. The long bonnet of the roadster offers it the distinctive appearance of an AMG and the character of a powerful car. The car has been equipped with high performance LED headlamps that claim to offer better illumination than the conventional units.

The new Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S Roadster progresses on 19-inch rims up front along with 20-inch rims at the rear that look quite appealing. This new AMG is based on a lightweight aluminium spaceframe and gets sports suspension set up with aluminium double wishbone axles.

The interiors of the Mercedes AMG GT S Roadster are also as breathtaking as the exterior. The car gets low set seats so that driver gets a pure sportscar experience. The all black seats have been coated in Artico man-made leather. The instrument cluster is all digital and the touchscreen infotainment system at the center is one of the prime highlights of the cabin. The roof of the new AMG GT Roadster S is a three-layer soft top that gets support from a lightweight structure made up of steel, magnesium and aluminium.

Buyers can also opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus package that brings with it a more responsive steering, firmer suspension and Nappa leather and Dinamica upholstery. The Mercedes Benz AMG GT S Roadster is slated for global launch in July 2018 with India launch expected soon after. The launch of the new AMG will further strengthen the brand's sportscar line up and it looks like Mercedes-Benz wants to further strengthen its position as one of the leading players in the high-performance segment in India.