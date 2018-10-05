2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV debuts in India at Rs 2.19 crore: The beast now gets more muscle and power

Top of the line 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV has made its India debut at a price tag of just Rs 2.19 crore and the SUV is now much larger and more powerful than ever before. India only get the AMG version of the G-Class and will not be available with the regular petrol engine options. Mercedes-Benz India is certainly betting big on the SUV boom in the country and now and G63 its flagship SUV will impress a lot of high-end SUV buyers.

Mercedes-AMG G63 exterior has received some major updates but stays very close to its traditional looks. The G-Wagon SUV is known for its traditional SUV design along with modern features. The SUV now features all-around LED headlamp cluster with DRLs. It also gets a new front grille with vertical slots and an AMG bumper with large side air inlets finished in in matt iridium silver. It also continues to get side exhausts along with flared wheel arches and 22-inch rims along with brake callipers finished in RED. There is also a lot of chrome treatment and AMG badging across the SUV. Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV is now 101mm longer and 121mm wider and taller by 40mm.

Mercedes AMG-G63 interiors

The SUV underpins a rigid ladder-type frame of high-strength steel and a mounted body of composite construction. This design makes the G-Class more off-roading friendly than a unibody construction. As the lowest point of this construction, the frame ensures a low centre of gravity and protects the major assemblies, fuel tank and exhaust system during ground contact while going through rough patches. The new G-Wagon has also lost a lot of weight by over 174 kgs.

Mercedes-AMG G63 gets a growling 4L V8 bi-turbo engine that now replaces 5.5L V8 engine in the G63. It makes a whopping 685 hp of power and 850 Nm of torque. The new AMG engine sees G-Wagon accelerating from 0-100 in 4.5 seconds. The engine is mated to a 9-Speed automatic transmission.

The interiors of the new G-Wagon also get premium interiors to appeal to that premium buyer. Flat-bottomed steering wheel, larger infotainment system with the phone connectivity options and lots of customisation options are available for the buyer. The dashboard features two 12.3-inch displays that is integrated into a single unit beneath a shared glass cover. The driver is able to choose from three different views – "Classic", "Sporty" and "Progressive" - and access the required information individually.

Mercedes-AMG G63 is now more true to its beast avatar and does justify its hefty price tag. The SUV also comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) that sees an additional heavy import duty taxes.