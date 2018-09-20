2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 India launch on 5 October: Lighter, longer and more powerful!

2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 India Launch: On the sidelines of the launch of the new C-Class, Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that they will be launching the 2018 G63 AMG in India on the 5th of October this year. This is likely to be the last generation of the big V8 G63s that has earned a reputation for bending the laws of physics. As is custom, the G-Class will come to India only with the big AMG V8 motor. The G63 AMG isn’t the sort of vehicle that comes with triple-digit sales figures, but its presence in the Indian market is an affirmation of the size of the market that Mercedes-Benz has in India and the growing trend of SUVs.

We all know that last year, Mercedes-Benz emotionally said goodbye to the G-Wagen, saying that it will be back but with a new Avatar. While this G63 AMG may not be as much of a new avatar, Mercedes has ensured that the SUV looks substantially different than the outgoing model yet keeps the Gs unmistakable silhouette. For one, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 gets the LED treatment all the way around. The grille has been redone in Panamericana style, a strong statement that usually cannot be ignored.

A G63 AMG without the O.G 22 inch rims wouldn't be replete with red-brake callipers to add to oomph value. Chrome-ala-everything is strong with the schematic on the G63. Other integral parts of the G-DNA have been kept as well tell-tale side exhausts, flared wheel arches, and massive 22-inch rims along with red brake callipers.

Blink and you might miss, it but Mercedes have made the G-Class 53 mm longer and 121 mms wider than the car it replaces That’s the beauty of this new car, despite most of the changes being minor, the G63 AMG is more technically advanced and more in terms of space. In fact, the new G63 is now lighter by almost 200 kgs, 174 to be specific.

Under the hood, the G63 gets a 4-litre Bi-Turbo engine that makes 577 hp and 850 Nm of twist force, with that much of torque, the G63 pushes a fine line between using traction to push the car forward and twisting the world backwards. All-wheel drive on the transmission allows the G63 AMG from 0-100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds. Just to be clear, this is a vehicle that weighs in excess of 2 tonnes. Reigning in all this power is the same 9-speed dual clutch unit as in the E63 S.