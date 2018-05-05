2018 Maruti Suzuki WagonR to launch during festive season: Here’s what to expect

The new Suzuki WagonR has been spied while testing in India quite a few times now. And now, emerging reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki will be launching it in the country during the festive season around Diwali this year. Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been quite a popular choice for anyone looking for a small and affordable city car for years, and now Maruti can hope to bank upon the popularity. However, if it were to become one of the best-sellers for Maruti, it would challenge its own such as the Dzire, Baleno and Swift. It will be a busy year for Maruti as the new Ciaz and Ertiga are also expected to go on sale later this year.

New Maruti Suzuki WagonR will continue to have a 'tall boy' design. The Indian-spec WagonR will look slightly different from the latest generation WagonR on sale in Japan. The new WagonR will offer more cabin space and a substantial luggage area, while it retains its small car appeal.

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR was spotted without camouflage in India in February. It is underpinned by the new Heartect platform (which also serves as the base for the Swift, Baleno and Dzire) in its home market Japan, where it went on sale last year. It is, however, not known yet if Indian version of WagonR is also underpinned by the same platform.

The styling of the next-generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR in India will likely be more subtle and the bonnet would be larger so as to accommodate the larger engine since the one sold in Japan is powered by a 660cc engine.

Also read: All-new 7-seater Maruti WagonR spotted undisguised: Details & launch time of the biggest WagonR yet!

It is expected to be powered by a 67 hp 1.0-litre petrol engine that will come paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT automatic gearbox option will also be available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New Maruti Suzuki WagonR will come with new LED tail lamps, and will most likely get a new infotainment system and dashboard as well, along with steering-wheel mounted controls. In terms of safety, expect the new WagonR to come equipped with ABS.

When launched in India, new Maruti Suzuki WagonR will compete with the likes of Celerio and Hyundai upcoming Santro.