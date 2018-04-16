2018 Maruti Suzuki WagonR spotted: What’s new on the car expected to launch before festive season

The new 2018 Maruti WagonR hatchback has been spied testing in India once again. This time around, the car has been spotted wrapped in camouflage, image courtesy Speed hounds. However, the new Maruti WagonR has been snapped disguised a few times earlier that gave an idea of this styling and a bit about the cosmetic changes. The new 2018 Maruti WagonR has been testing in India for quite some time now. The model was expected to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 but that did not happen. Although the exact launch details of the new 2018 Maruti WagonR are a mystery at the moment, there have been reports on the internet suggesting that the car will make its entry to the market sometime by November this year. All thanks to the new features and design, the new 2018 Maruti WagonR will be significantly expensive than the current model.

Watch our new 2018 Maruti Swift video review here:

The new 2018 Maruti WagonR will get a new headlamp section and the tail lamp will also be revised in order to make it look significantly different than the regular model. The new Maruti WagonR will also be launched in a seven-seater version and it has also been spied in India over a couple of times now. The new seven-seater model of the Maruti WagonR will come based on the Suzuki Solio that is already on sale in the global markets. The India-spec model will most likely get the same petrol engine that runs the current generation model.

The seven-seater model has been snapped with a thick chrome section at the rear that gives it a more upmarket and premium appeal. The new 2018 Maruti WagonR car is also expected to come with the same touchscreen infotainment system that comes on the new Maruti Dzire.

As for the seven-seater model, the new Maruti WagonR will be the second MPV by the country's leading automaker after the Ertiga that is also due for an update. More details on the new Maruti WagonR expected to be revealed in the coming days!

Image Source: www.speedhounds.com