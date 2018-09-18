2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ignis: Interior & cabin review and which one suits you better

When Maruti Suzuki launched the Swift in India, they were prepared for some sibling rivalry inside the Maruti Suzuki Garage. The Swift was definitely one of 2018s stronger launches, and while the Swift on most days would be positioned against the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10. However, given by the number of emails and queries on Social media asking which one was better between the two siblings. We decided to do a comparison between the two based on their cabins since they share most of the mechanical bits.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ignis Interiors: Dashboard Design

Again, the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ignis have more or less the same hardware, in terms of speakers and infotainment systems. Both get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and touchscreen infotainment systems While the Swift Sports a rounded circular theme, the Ignis has a more horizontal theme. The Ignis’ infotainment system is also an independent floating unit while the Swift infotainment is more integrated into the dashboard.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ignis Interiors: Air-conditioning

Now in terms of air conditioning technology, the Ignis and the Swift almost surely share the same bits under the hood. Most of the changes are cosmetic, both vehicles have automatic climate control with their HVAC systems. The major difference is in the way they look, while the Swift follows a more rounded design on the interiors the Ignis has a more horizontal sleek approach. These very individual philosophies apply to both cars almost universally on the inside as you are going to find out.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ignis Interiors: Seating and Space

In terms of design, the two are set apart strongly. For one, the Maruti Suzuki Swift benefits from better-designed seats and more leg-room, where the Ignis while it does not have the immersive, locked-in feeling that the Maruti Swift front seat gets, but thanks to the tall-boy design it does make more sense for taller occupants. The Swift is the more practical car per say, but once the seats are folded the Ignis has more luggage space thanks to its tall roofline.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ignis Interiors: Automatic Gearbox

Once again both the Swift and Ignis get automatic options, in the form of 5-Speed AMT. The Ignis’ shift level, however, is placed on a slightly more raised platform that, personally, feels a lot better to use. The Swift on the other has a more premium feeling gear-lever and has slightly better damping between the gates earning it its own unique distinction.