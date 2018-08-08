2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift top-variants gets AMT gearbox: ZXI+ and ZDI+ variants at new price a great buy

The all-new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift has further become a compelling buy for India with its top-variants (ZXI+ and ZDI+) getting the company’s Auto Gear Shift (AGS) or AMT gearbox. The price of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXI+ is Rs 7.76 lakh and the diesel version Swift ZDI+ is priced at Rs 8.76 lakh (Ex-showroom). The all-new Swift was launched in India at the Auto Expo 2018 in Feb 2018 and ever since the launch has been among the top-selling cars in India. Until now, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift with AGS or AMT gearbox was offered in both petrol and diesel variants in the respective VXI, ZXI and VDI, ZDI trims and now the top variants which have other additional features like the headlamp cluster gets DRL’s and inside the car features the Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay infotainment system that supports both Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXI+ and ZDI+ variants also get reverse parking sensor with a camera, cruise control and voice command support along with two-tone alloy wheels. R.S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India is confident that by extending the reach of Maruti’s two-pedal technology on Swift’s new variants, the company will be further able to boost its sales. Maruti Suzuki had got a lot of customer feedback to offer the AMT gearbox on Swift’s top-variant.

2018 Maruti Swift with AGS gearbox

Since its launch in 2005, cumulatively Swift has sold over 1.9 million units in India. In many ways, the upper hatchback segment or the A2 segment in India was created by the Maruti Suzuki Swift about 12 years and over the years the segment has seen the introduction of about 11 cars but the Maruti Suzuki Swift remained the leader with a huge margin. Now in its third generation, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift has lived up to the reputation and success of its predecessor.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in 1.2L petrol and 1.3 diesel engine options with both getting the option of AMT or AGS gearbox and 5-Speed MT. Maruti Suzuki Swift mileage is claimed at 28.4 kmpl on the diesel engine and 22 kmpl on the petrol variants.