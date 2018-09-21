2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Special Edition introduced: All that’s new in this car

The all-new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift that was launched in India at the Auto Expo 2018 in February has been a runaway success for the company and to make the most of the festive season sales, Maruti Suzuki dealers have come out to launch a new special edition of the Maruti Suzuki Swift that starts at an introductory prices of Rs 4.99 lakh. In this ongoing financial year, Maruti Suzuki has already sold over 1.02 lakh units of its Swift hatch and in its new avatar and modern features the Swift has impressed not just the first time buyers but also many existing Swift users have upgraded to the new Swift.

The new limited edition Maruti Suzuki Swift is a dealer offering and at the moment is being offered in Delhi/NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and few other Tier-1 cities. The region-specific discounts and offers on Maruti Suzuki cars have seen the dealers putting out full-page advertisements in newspapers to promote this offer. A Maruti Arena dealer in Delhi says that it is expecting high sales of Swift in the next 2-3 months. Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki Baleno are other top-performing sub-compact cars in the company's line-up.

2018 Limited edition Maruti Suzuki Swift features:

The limited edition Swift will get many new features and are being offered right from the base variant. At a minimal extra cost, you can now get Bluetooth Stereo with speakers, Dual Airbags and ABS, reverse parking assist with sensors, front power windows (on-base variant) Central locking, tilt steering and iCAT anti-theft systems. The all-new Swift is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine with a max power of 82 hp and 113 Nm of torque. It also gets a 1.3L diesel engine with both petrol and diesel engines getting the option of AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Corporate offers:

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is also available at the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) and further discounts of ranging from Rs 5,100 - Rs 10,000 are being offered on corporate booking and for government employees (both retired and serving).

Watch our video review of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs 2018 Hyundai Elite i20

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is based on the HEARTECT platform making it safer and lighter than the previous gen Swift. As we head int festive season expect the sales of the all-new Swift to be an all-time high and such special edition will further boost the sales of the car.