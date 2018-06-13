2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift sales on fire: Here’s what makes it unbeatable

The much-awaited all-new Swift by Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2018 and in about 145 days since the launch, the company has attained the 1 lakh sales milestone of its all-new Swift. This is also the fastest car to achieve the sales of 100,000 units in India. Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a very popular nameplate in India and the new design, and features have also attracted many new and first time customers across regions and age group. In its third generation, Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in both petrol and diesel engine option with both getting the option of Auto Gear Shift transmission.

R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “We are excited to share that the iconic Swift has yet again proven that it is the heartthrob of Indians by setting a landmark of selling over 1,00,000 units in just 145 days. We would like to thank all those who chose to buy this 3rd Gen Swift, which offers both power-packed performance and advanced safety. We are also grateful to our millions of Swift patrons for their continued trust in Brand Swift. This instant connect of new Swift with the customers is delightful for us and we remain committed to bringing quality products with superior features in the future as well.”

Overall since the inception of the Swift brand in 2005, the company has sold over 10.89 lakh units in India. Incidentally, Suzuki’s 20 millionth vehicle produced in India was also a Swift. The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is based on the Suzuki's 5th generation HEARTECT platform that has allowed the car shed about 85 kgs and made the drive more sporty and improve its power to weight ration. The Swift also gets Maruti Suzuki's Smart Play infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link.

The design of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift has undergone a complete transformation and the car now looks much younger, bold and almost attracts instantly. It is significantly different from the outgoing model and despite the name ‘Swift’ being 12 years old, it’s still going to attract young and many first time buyers which have been with the case with Swift ever since its inception. Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered in 1.2L petrol and 1.3L diesel engine options.