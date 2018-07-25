2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift And Dzire recalled in India: Here’s what went wrong, and how to check if you’re affected



Maruti Suzuki India limited has announced a recall for the new 2018 Swift and Dzire sedan. The recall was issued to inspect a possible fault in the Airbag Controller in both cars. According to the company, 1279 vehicles including 566 new Swifts and 713 new Maruti Suzuki Dzires that were manufactured between 7th May 2018 and 5th July 2018 are likely to be affected and will be covered through this campaign

Usually recalls are standard procedure for OEMs and are routinely carried out on a global and national scale quite regularly. In that regard, damage to an airbag controller should not be taken lightly, as this safety feature is often instrumental in protecting the cabin occupants in the untoward incident of a crash. Maruti Suzuki has however already taken a proactive step and identified the afflicted cars and starting 25th July 2018 will contact the owner of the vehicles included in the recall. The owners of these vehicles will be asked to bring their vehicles down to an authorised Maruti Suzuki Workshop where the vehicles will be inspected and the faulty part will be replaced free of cost, if required. Buyers of the new Swift or Dzire can check whether their vehicle is one of the affected by visiting the Maruti Suzuki’s website and entering the chassis number of the vehicle. The chassis number, starting with MBH on the Swift and MA3 on the Dzire, can be found on all vehicle documentation as well as physically embossed on the vehicle ID plate.

Earlier this year Maruti Suzuki had taken proactive steps conducting a service campaign for 52,686 new Swifts’ and Baleno hatchbacks’ over a possible defect in the brake vacuum hose. Once again one must remember that recalls are a sign that a company is able to proactively identify and rectify even the slightest possible defects so as to mitigate any possible issue before they happen.

Both the cars recalled through this campaign are underpinned by Maruti’s new lighter HEARTECT platform. While the new-Dzire was launched last year, the Swift was launched at the 2018 Auto Expo. At present the Dzire is the best selling car in the sub-compact sedan segment, the new Swift is the rockstar of the family with sales already well past the 1 lakh mark in less than 5 month since its launch.