New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga images: How Ertiga promises excitement in the boring MUV segment

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which made its debut last year under parent Suzuki’s brand name, is likely to be in its last phases of testing. In fact, the MPV has even been spotted on more than one occasion, the latest of which seemed to show the car in final production spec. It is expected that the India spec Ertiga will share most of the updates with the global model that is on sale in the Indonesian markets. The re-designed swept-back headlamps, a revised front and rear bumper, vertically stacked headlamps and alloy wheels with a fresh new design will be the major factors in the update.

The new generation of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will share Suzuki’s new HEARTECT platform, that also underpins the Swift and the Baleno. This stronger and lighter platform has meant that the Ertiga will also get some increase in terms of dimensions, the wheelbase of the car remains unchanged at 2740mm but the length, width and height get minor increments in size.

2018 Suzuki Ertiga was unveiled in Indonesia in April this year. (Image: autonetmagz)

The new 2018 Ertiga is also likely to have a flat-bottom steering wheel just like the new generation Swift. While it also expected that the new Ertiga will get the most recent edition of Maruti-Suzuki’s infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this might also mean that the Ertiga will get Navigation that can be used by loading maps onto an SD card.

The third row seat of the 2018 Suzuki Ertiga is more proper than before. (Image: autonetmagz)

We also expect that the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s feature list will include rear parking camera with sensors, USB charging ports, start-stop button, automatic climate control among other. We expect that the new Ertiga will be launched by the end of 2018. Once launched the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is likely to take on Mahindra’s Marrazzo MPV and the Honda BR-V, although the Marrazzo is expected to be priced at a slight premium to the Ertiga.

The rear profile of the new 2018 Suzuki Ertiga looks bigger than its predecessor. (Image: autonetmagz)

We also expect that the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be powered by Suzuki’s new 1.5-litre K-series petrol motor that makes 104 bhp of power and 138 Nm torque. This new edition to the K-Series motor family is the same engine that will make its debut on the Ciaz facelift later this month. The diesel engine option is likely to remain the same with the 1.3-litre DDis engine on offer, which is capable of 89 bhp power and 200 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Once launched we expect the Ertiga to be priced between Rs 8 and 10 lakh.

2018 Suzuki Ertiga now comes with a flat bottom steering wheel. (Image: autonetmagz)

While Honda BR-V falls in the same segment, it never attained a lot of popularity. The Ertiga, on the other hand, has been a fairly popular MUV in India and with a new updated version, Maruti Suzuki's MUV will only become more of an exciting product to look forward to.