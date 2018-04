Just a day ahead of when Suzuki is set to pull the wraps of their brand new Ertiga at the Indonesian Motor Show, the first official pictures and what appears to be a brochure have been leaked on the interwebs. The picture bears resemblance to renders that surfaced earlier this year, indicating that we have been on the right track as far our estimation with the Ertiga go. The new Ertiga will be built by Suzuki in Indonesia where it claims a strong market share. We can expect the new Ertiga to come to India by around August 2018. What’s more is that despite sharing the Heartect platform that also underpins the Swift and the Baleno, the Ertiga looks a lot different. The new car has a more butch theme to appeal to SUV-aspirant while touting more features that appeal to an MPV user. A best of both worlds of sorts. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga also gets the projector lamp treatment to make it more premium, than it’s ageing predecessor.

Now one can expect that the Ertiga once landed in India, might not look identical to the one going on sale in southeast asia, considering that the rumour mill has it that Maruti will be adding a little more butch to this version to market it as a crossover. In the South-east Asian spec, the Ertiga sports a new 1.5-litre petrol motor that is expected to make it on the new Vitara (A Creta Rival not to be confused with the Vitara Brezza) The 1.5-litre petrol engine called the K15B. This engine will output about 104 Bhp-138 Nm, which is a step up from the 1.4-litre K-Series engine 94 Bhp and 130 Nm outputs on the current Ertiga.

While the Indonesian market will get only the petrol engine, the Indian market will get the new Ertiga in diesel trim as well. Like the petrol version, the diesel model is also likely to get an all-new engine, this time a 1.5 litre-4 cylinder unit developed in-house by Suzuki. This engine will soon become a staple across all Maruti Suzuki cars that are currently using the 1.3 litre Fiat Multijet diesel engine. This means that the new engine will be offered not only on the new Ertiga but also on the facelifted Ciaz, Baleno Facelift, Swift, Dzire and the Vitara Brezza. The new Ertiga will continue to be a 7 seater and is expected to get larger both on the inside and outside.

We expect that the Ertiga will get the additional petrol 1.3 litre motor in India as well. New infotainment features such as the Smartplay touchscreen unit will be added. Keyless entry, push-button start and split function for the second row are some of the features likely on the interiors of the new Ertiga. And while this variant does feature the optional auto box we are not certain whether Maruti will offer this with both engines in India.

Picture Credit: Team-BHP