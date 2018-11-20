2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Features for Mahindra Marazzo rival!



2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launching tomorrow: Maruti Suzuki will be launching the newest generation of the Ertiga in India tomorrow, the facelifted MPV will make its India debut to new competition in the Mahindra Marazzo but is expected to undercut the Mahindra by a fair margin. In its newest avatar, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga builds upwards from the outgoing car with more spacious interiors, larger proportions a new engine and a long list of new features. Speaking of the dimensions, the new Ertiga is 4395 mm long, 1735 mm wide and 1690 mm tall this means that it will be longer, wider and taller than the car that it replaces. Although, at 2740 mm the wheelbase remains the same at 2740 mm while the car loses some ground clearance as the new car rides slightly lower at 180 mm.

Price wise, we expect Maruti to undercut the competition in the space with the base variant of the Petrol Ertiga likely to be priced at about Rs 7 lakh, with the top-trim automatic expected to top the price charts at Rs 10 lakh. The diesel version of the Ertiga is expected to be priced at a starting price of Rs 8 lakh while the top-trims could set you back about Rs 12 lakh. Both, the Petrol and Diesel Eritga will be sold in four optional trims with the petrol getting the additional automatic option. In top trim, the Ertiga is expected to include LED DRLs, electronically adjustable ORVMs with integrated indicators, keyless entry and height adjustable driver's seat and push-button start-stop, a touchscreen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto with built-in navigation. Once again, in top trims, the Ertiga will get 15-inch alloy wheels and an automatic version will come with ESP and a hill-hold function.

Powering the new Ertiga will be a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol, that replaces the 1.4-litre motor from the outgoing car. The engine will get Suzuki’s SHVS mild hybrid system and is expected to make a similar 103 hp output like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. In terms of a diesel motor, Maruti has stuck to their guns with the 1.3-litre DDiS motor which makes about 89 hp. Once launched, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to take on the likes of the newly launched Mahindra Marazzo, the Honda BR-V and the Renault Lodgy.