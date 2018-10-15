2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch date revealed: Mahindra Marazzo rival now bigger and smarter

Maruti Suzuki’s all-new Ertiga will launch on the 21st of November 2018 for the Indian market. The second generation of the MPV was launched at the Thailand Motor Show 2017 and is currently on sale in some south-east Asian markets. Like Maruti had done for the Dzire, keeping the older variant for the commercial fleet market, it is likely that the new version of the Ertiga will only be on sale for the private market for the initial phases. Of course, the older version will be sold in the strip-down tour trim that is synonymous with Taxis.

In terms of comparison to the Ertiga on sale in International markets, the Indian cars are likely to see all the new features that launched with this car but, is likely to be offered with a diesel engine. This also means that the new Ertiga will benefit from the new 1.5 litres K-Series motor that first featured on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. It will be a lot more powerful than the existing 1.4-litre K-Series motor and also likely to be significantly more efficient. With power likely to be similar to that of the Ciaz expect the motor to make 103 hp and mated to 5-speed manual and a 4-speed Automatic that uses torque converter technology. Like the Ciaz, the Ertiga to will debut with a mild hybrid system to make the motor more efficient.

The diesel motor is likely to be the original 1.3-litre Multi-jet motor that can find its lineage back to Fiat, and will also feature a mild hybrid system that makes 89 hp and 200 Nm of torque. The engine will be offered with a 5-Speed manual gearbox as standard. The new Ertiga is based on the HEARTEC platform that underpins the Baleno and the 7 seats in a three-row layout as standard. Roof mounted AC vents will be offered on the MPV as was the case with the previous car.