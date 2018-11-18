2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga latest teasers reveal new features: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch on 21st November

The all-new 2018 Maruti Suuzi Ertiga is all set to be launched in India on 21st November. Ahead of the official launch, the company has released a new series of teaser videos that reveal some new features of the MPV. Pre-bookings for the new Maruti Ertiga are already open since 14th November. If you are planning to buy the new Ertiga, you can book one at a token amount of Rs 11,000 at any Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership across India. Built on the Heartect platform, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is wider, longer and more spacious than the outgoing model and gets some premium styling highlights. The front end of the MPV gets a new grille that looks more upmarket and has been featured in one of the latest teaser videos. Apart from that, the company has also shown the MPV's new touchscreen infotainment system with a dashboard having wooden inserts. A couple of other videos show that the new Maruti Ertiga will get projector headlamps but these will most likely be offered only on the top variants.

The headlamps and tail lamp design has also been revised and the new model clearly appeals more to the eyes. The new Ertiga is being made at the company's production facility in Manesar. As far as price is concerned, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be launched at a slightly higher price than the outgoing model, all thanks to the new design and added features on offer.

The new Ertiga will be launched with the company's new 1.5-litre petrol engine that made its debut on the new Ciaz. Besides, the already existing 1.3-litre diesel engine will be carried over to the new model. Both the engines will come with a five-speed manual transmission and the company's SHVS mild hybrid system as standard. The petrol engine will come with an optional four-speed automatic gearbox. More details on the new Ertiga to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!