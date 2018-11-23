New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG trim to launch in early 2019

Maruti Suzuki launched the 2018 Ertiga in India just recently. The CNG variant was missing from the launch line up, however, it is expected to launch within the early months of 2019. The second-generation is available in both petrol and diesel engine options with the priced for petrol trim starting at Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel variant. The petrol trim is also offered with an automatic transmission.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now powered by the new 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 105 bhp and 138 Nm of torque. The diesel trim is powered by the same 1.3-litre diesel from the previous-gen model that puts out 90 hp.

Maruti Suzuki has claimed a mileage of 19.34 kmpl on the manual petrol variants of the new Ertiga, 18.69 kmpl on the AT petrol engine. The diesel Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a claimed a mileage of 25.47 kmpl.

The design and styling of the new Ertiga have also been tweaked to more sleeker appeal. It gets a new front grille, upgraded headlamp cluster with DRLs and projector lamps. The front and rear bumpers have also been updated. Underpinned by the Heartect platform, the new Ertiga has also shed some weight.

The new Ertiga is now more spacious than before with longer, wider and taller dimensions. Although, at 2740 mm the wheelbase remains the same at 2740 mm while the car loses some ground clearance as the new car rides slightly lower at 180 mm.

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships and will be the most expensive vehicle in the Maruti's Arena lineup. The new Ertiga competes with the likes of Mahindra Marazzo which comes at a price tag that is substantially higher.