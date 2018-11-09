2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings open: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch on 21st November

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga bookings are now open unofficially at some dealerships in India. Dealer sources of Express Drives have just revealed that the bookings for the new Ertiga have commenced at a minimum token amount of Rs 25,000. The second generation model of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been on test in India for quite some time now but the wait for the customers is going to end very soon. Built on Maruti's lightweight Heartect platform, the new generation Ertiga is longer and wider than the outgoing model and will be more spacious on the inside. The upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be a major leap forward compared to the existing model in terms of design as the new model looks a lot more premium and upmarket. The front end of the MPV gets sleek projector headlamps and fresh grille while the rear gets a makeover with new tail lamps having LEDs.

Powering the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be the new 1.5-litre petrol engine that made its debut on the Ciaz facelift. The engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 104 bhp and will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission while a four-speed AMT is expected to be offered as optional. Besides, the 1.3-litre diesel engine from the outgoing model will be carried forward on the new one.

On the inside, the upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will get a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Safety features like ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD and dual airbags up front are expected to come standard across all variants of the new Ertiga. Furthermore, the higher variants of the MPV will likely get rear parking sensors and camera to offer convenience to the driver.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be launched in India on 21st November. The MPV will primarily challenge the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo. It will be interesting to see the MPV battle as the Marazzo is receiving a decent response from the customers and only time will tell if the Ertiga will be able to change that or not.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV is expected to be priced slightly higher than the outgoing model, courtesy of the new design and additional features on offer. We will be bringing instant updates from the launch so stay tuned with us for the same.