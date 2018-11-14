2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings officially open: Variants, Colours and Engine Specs of Mahindra Marazzo rival!

Maruti Suzuki has officially opened bookings for the next-generation Ertiga MPV in India. The new Ertiga which is based on the company’s new HEARTECT platform that underpins the Swift and the Dzire, promises to be safer, with better NVH performance, stronger and more rigid than the car it replaces. While dealerships had already unofficially been taking bookings at a token amount of Rs 25,000, the company has announced that official bookings will start from today for a token deposit of Rs 11,000. Alongside this Maruti have announced four variants and colours for their colour including the addition of an automatic AMT version of the Ertiga with the petrol motor

Not Only is the new Ertiga wider and more spacious, but it is also infact leagues ahead of the car that it replaces in terms of design. In the front, the MPV gets sleeker projector headlamps and a fresh grille while the rear gets a retouch with new LED taillamps. Under the hood, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will share its motor with the new Ciaz in the form of a 1.5-litre petrol engine that made its debut on the Ciaz facelift. The engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 104 bhp and will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission while a four-speed AMT is expected to be offered as optional. Besides, the 1.3-litre diesel engine DDIS 200 from the outgoing model will be carried forward on the new one.

The interiors get a retouch too, with the 2018 version slated to get a touchscreen infotainment system that will be compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto Connectivity. Safety feature will include the likes of ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD and dual airbags up front are expected to come standard across all variants of the new Ertiga. Furthermore, the higher variants of the MPV will likely get rear parking sensors and camera for ease of parking.

This announcement comes just a week ahead of the launch of the new Ertiga on 21st November. Once launched, the Maruti will return to a busier marketplace to contend with the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo MPV. Price wise, expect to pay a premium for the new Ertiga. Watch this space for more in the run-up to launch as more details emerge.