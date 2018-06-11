2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga automatic spied: Mahindra U321 rival launch in October

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV has been testing for quite some time now. The new model is due for India launch likely in the month of October and is already up for sale in Indonesia since April 2018. There have been multiple spy images on the web of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and by now, you must be familiar with the idea of how the car will look from outside. However, the latest set of images sourced by Autocar India suggest that the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be offered with an automatic gearbox. The pictures also give a clear idea of how the interiors will be like. The higher variants of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV will get climate control along with a push start button and keyless ignition. The gear lever looks similar to the one used on the outgoing model.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga interiors

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that will also power the new Ciaz. The engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 102 bhp and it will replace the older 1.4-litre unit that used to shed out 92 horses. This brings to light the possibility that the new Maruti Ciaz will also come with an automatic transmission system. The current generation Ertiga and Ciaz models use a four-speed torque converter unit and these are expected to be retained on the new upcoming models as well. There will also be a new 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer that the company has developed completely in-house. There have been rumours that the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be offered with a diesel automatic as well but that might be launched at a later stage.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga spied alongside the new Ciaz

All thanks to the new Heartect platform, the new Maruti Ertiga has grown in dimensions when compared to the outgoing model. The MPV will also get projector headlamps for better illumination and it has a more appealing design especially from the front. More details expected soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Autocar India