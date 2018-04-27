2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to draw power from a new 1.5L petrol engine: What else will be new in Honda City challenger

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is all set to be launched in India in mid this year. The car has been spotted on test multiple times and now, there is one new revelation. A report on Autocar India suggests that the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be launched in the country with a new and more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was introduced in India for the first time in the year 2014 and the coming update will be the first major one for the midsize sedan. The Maruti Ciaz is currently powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 92 hp. With an increased engine displacement of 1462cc and additional 12 horses, the car will surely get a better driveability. The car will also see a better torque at 138 Nm as against 130 Nm on the current model that should help in better acceleration.

The new K15B petrol engine that we are talking here is also likely to run the new generation Maruti Ertiga MPV that is also due for India launch in the coming months. The new 2018 Maruti Ciaz will get revised front and rear bumpers and there will not be many significant changes in the overall styling. The cabin of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is also expected to receive some minor updates in order to offer a fresher appeal to the buyers.

Toyota has recently launched the Yaris sedan in India and that has further spiced up the rivalry in the midsize sedan segment. With the presence of some worthy players like the Honda City and Hyundai Verna, Maruti must be having high hopes from the new Ciaz and only time will tell if the car will be able to attract better sales numbers for the country's ace car maker. More details on the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to be revealed in the next few days!

Source: Autocar India