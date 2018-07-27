2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz revealed fully: New petrol engine from Maruti after eight years

The much awaited 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been fully revealed in latest spy images. The pictures issued by Autoportal show the front and rear sections of the car and also gives an idea of how the cabin will look like. One of the prime exterior changes on the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is on the front where it gets a sleeker grille with honeycomb treatment along with chrome elements on the upper and lower side. The bumper of the car has been redesigned and gets wider air vents that give it a bolder look. LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) are also on offer on the new Ciaz underlining the projector headlamps. The fog lamp section of the new Ciaz also gets chrome accents in order to give a premium treatment. The alloy wheels on the new 2018 Maruti Ciaz now bear a different design and these look sportier than before.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with updated front end (Image Source: Autoportal.com)

The rear end of the car too, gets some revisions with the most prominent one being, the tail lamp pattern. The said portion also sees a significant amount of chrome that finds a place on the tailgate and bumper. The cabin of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a makeover with a new instrument cluster. The touchscreen infotainment system will now support both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz cabin (Image Source: Autoportal.com)

The biggest change in the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine that will replace the existing 1.4-litre unit. The engine will get the company's SHVS technology that should result in a decent fuel efficiency. This engine might also make its way into the Ertiga that is slated for an India launch towards the end of this year. On the other hand, the 1.3-litre diesel engine will be retained on the new model as well with the same start-stop function.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rear (Image Source: Autoportal.com)

Selected Maruti Suzuki dealers in India have started accepting the bookings of the car at a token amount of Rs 11,000. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is all set to be launched in India in August. The competition in the midsize sedan segment will spice up as the Ciaz will have to compete with some worthy players like the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Rapid. As far as pricing goes, expect the new model to demand a slight premium over the existing one considering the additional features and the more premium design.

