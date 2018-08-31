2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Toyota Yaris: 5 key areas where Yaris scores more

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has been launched in India recently and the new model has arrived with some major improvements over the outgoing model. For this reason, it looks like that the new Ciaz is back in the ring as it now takes on its prime rivals like the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the Toyota Yaris more confidently. It has to be noted that while these five pointers show the supremacy of the Yaris over the Ciaz in certain areas, the base variant of the new Ciaz is Rs 56,000 cheaper than that of the Yaris and comes with the trust of country's leading carmaker. Also, the Ciaz has been a best seller in the midsize sedan segment in the last financial year. In this article, we bring you five key areas where the Toyota Yaris scores over the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift that should help you with a good buying decision.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Toyota Yaris Safety

The Toyota Yaris is the safest car in the segment. Safety is one area where the car has an edge over its rivals as it offers seven airbags even on the standard variant and this includes knee airbags as well. Furthermore, the car comes with features like Vehicle Stability Control, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD and ESP.

Watch the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Toyota Yaris Transmission

The Toyota Yaris gets a seven-step CVT transmission as against the old and aging four-speed automatic gearbox on the new Maruti Ciaz facelift. Another interesting area where the Toyota Yaris has an edge over the new Maruti Ciaz facelift is that the CVT transmission is available right from the base variant of the Yaris and hence, you do not need to worry much about extending your budget if you really want to go for the CVT. Moreover, you get paddle shifters as well with the CVT variants that gives the Yaris a big edge over the new Ciaz facelift.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Toyota Yaris Stability

The new Toyota Yaris is the most stable car in the segment. We recently drove cars these two cars along with a comparison shootout of the Honda City and Hyundai Verna with the Yaris. The drive experience after driving all cars from the segment showed that the Toyota Yaris showed no signs of nervousness even at triple-digit speeds and is undoubtedly the most stable car in the segment.

Watch our comparison review video of Toyota Yaris, Hyundai Verna and Honda City here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Toyota Yaris Features

The Toyota Yaris has a tyre pressure monitoring system which the new Maruti Ciaz facelift does not have. A tyre pressure monitoring system is an electronic device that is designed to monitor the air pressure of the tyres. A TPMS reports the real-time information to the driver and alerts him or her when the pressure drops below a certain point that can turn out to be dangerous. Also, the Toyota Yaris has a gesture control for the touchscreen infotainment system which means that you can control the system with the help of pre-defined hand gestures.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Toyota Yaris parking sensors

The Toyota Yaris is the only car in the segment to offer front and rear parking sensors on the top variant. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift, on the other hand, gets only a rear parking sensor and camera.