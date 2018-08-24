2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Honda City: 5 ways how City’s better than new Ciaz

India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the new 2018 Ciaz facelift and the new model boasts of some significant improvements in multiple areas along with an all-new engine. While the new Ciaz is now a better buy than before, there are a few areas in which it still lags behind than the competition. One of the biggest rivals of the new 2018 Maruti Ciaz is the Honda City and earlier we told you 5 areas where the new Ciaz scores over its rivals like Toyota Yaris, Honda City and the Hyundai Verna. Now, its time to look at the case vice-versa and hence, this story puts light on the five things where the Honda City is ahead of the new Ciaz.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Honda City Engine and Performance

Honda City gets power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 117 bhp and 145 Nm. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift on the other hand, also gets a new 1.5-litre petrol and despite the fact that the new unit is more powerful than before, the figures are still lower than the Honda City at 103 bhp and 138 Nm. With that being said, the Honda City offers better performance and is clearly more powerful than the new Ciaz. Even in terms of drivability, the Honda City's engine is more responsive and eager, making it a better choice for driving enthusiasts.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Honda City Transmission

Maruti Suzuki has retained its old four-speed automatic transmission unit on the new 2018 Ciaz facelift. With that, the car lags behind in this area especially considering the fact that competition already offers advanced automatic gearbox options. The Honda City, on the other hand, gets a seven-step CVT gearbox that comes with paddle shifters as well. For this reason, the car scores over the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift as the Honda gearbox offers a smoother operation. However, it has to be noted that this is the case with the India-spec model as the Ciaz that is on sale in China gets a better six-speed automatic gearbox. The four-speed unit works well in urban areas but feels short of an extra gear above 120 kmph.

Watch our Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Toyota Yaris comparison review video here:

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Honda City Features

Honda City offers a sunroof in its top variant and as the feature has started gaining popularity among the buyers lately, the City has a plus point compared to the Ciaz facelift here. The new 2018 Maruti Ciaz facelift, on the other hand, does not get one and we believe that Maruti should have offered a sunroof at least with the top variant of the car as even the Hyundai Verna in the same segment offers a sunroof.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Honda City Safety

2018 Maruti Ciaz facelift lags behind the Honda City in this area as the latter offers six airbags on the top end variant. On the other hand, there is no airbag for the rear occupants on the new Ciaz as it comes only with front-dual airbags. However, the Ciaz has become more competitive in this area over its older version as the four-speed AT variant now features ESP and Hill Hold Assist but both of these are absent on the manual variants.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift vs Honda City Legacy

The Honda City has a stronger legacy than the Ciaz and a huge fan following since the year 1996. The car has seen significant updates regularly since then and that has made it retain its charm in the midsize sedan segment. On the other hand, the Maruti Ciaz is seen as more of a practical family car and its history dates back to just four years. On the aspirational scale, hence, the Honda City still scores higher despite the Ciaz offering a better VFM quotient.