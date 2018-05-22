2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift to get new petrol engine: India launch timeline confirmed

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for its first big launch this financial year and Express Drives can now confirm that the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will launch in India in August 2018. The mid-size sedan has been spotted testing several times and expect some major changes on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift. Remember, this will be a mid-life facelift which means the overall platform of the car will remain unchanged. Among the big changes on the facelift Ciaz, the highlight will be the introduction of a 1.5L petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was first launched in 2014 and disrupted the market taking on the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento. This will be the first update on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ever since its launch The company did introduce the SHVS variant in 2015 and the Ciaz RS with minor cosmetic changes. The other big expected change was moving the sales of Maruti Suzuki Suzuki Ciaz to Maruti's NEXA channel of dealership considering its premium positioning along with the introduction of a new Blue colour.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift spotted testing

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is expected to get a new face with more chrome an update front grille with some changes on the front and rear bumper, interiors of the Ciaz is also expected to be enhanced with more premium offering. It will continue to get the SmartPlay infotainment system supporting Apple Car play and Android Auto phone connectivity options on the top variant.

Maruti Suzuki will also replace the current 1.4L petrol engine with a more powerful new 1.5L petrol engine (K15B). Expect the new petrol engine to have a maximum power of 100 hp and around 144 Nm of torque. 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's new petrol engine will be mated to a 6-Speed Manual Gearbox and will also get the optional 6-Speed AT. Interestingly, Ciaz's arch-rival Toyota Yaris has also been launched only with a 1.5L petrol engine. Diesel duties on the new Ciaz will be continued by the existing tried and tested 1.3L engine with 88 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque mated to a 5-Speed MT.

With the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift the company would expect the sales of new its mid-size sedan to climb back to the top spot and be the market leader overtaking the likes of new Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.