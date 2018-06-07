2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift spotted, to launch in August this year

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the 2018 Ciaz facelift in India in August this year. The mid-size sedan has been spotted testing the country quite a few times already and it is expected to come with a lot many changes. Now though, a new spy shot published by AutoX shows the new Ciaz without any disguise, giving a little insight on what to expect. Since this will be a mid-life facelift of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will carry forward the same platform as the current version. Among the several updates expected, the highlight will likely be the introduction of a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift was spied at a Maruti stockyard in two colours - white and blue. The front end of the car is much sleeker compared to the current version, since it now sports slimmer headlamps and grille.

Suzuki showcased facelifted Alivio at 2017 Chengdu Motor Show in August.

The bumper has been sculpted for more of an aggressive appeal and the fog lamps are surrounded by chrome. The new car is likely to come with LED headlamps and DRLs. At the rear, the new Ciaz is expected to remain mostly unchanged.

We haven't yet seen the interior of the Maruti Ciaz facelift, but it will come with the SmartPlay infotainment system from the current model that supports Apple Car play and Android Auto phone connectivity options on the top variant.

In terms of powertrain, Maruti Suzuki will also replace the current 1.4L petrol engine with a more powerful new 1.5L petrol engine (K15B). Expect the new petrol engine to have a maximum power of 100 hp and around 144 Nm of torque. 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's new petrol engine will be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and will also get the optional six-speed AT.

When launched, the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift could give the brand an edge to climb right back on top of the mid-size sedan segment, where it will compete with the likes of new Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.

Image courtesy: AutoX