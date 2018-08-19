2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift launch tomorrow: Can it beat Honda City, Hyundai Verna & Toyota Yaris?

The highly awaited 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. The midsize sedan has now been completely revealed in the spy images and the new model sees some major improvements over the existing model in almost all the aspects. The car was earlier supposed to be launched by the starting of this month but the launch got delayed as a rival company was conducting media drives of another vehicle. The bookings for the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift have already begun in India a few weeks back. The design of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has seen some significant updates and no doubt, the new model looks a lot more premium and upmarket. The front end of the car gets a new grille and sleek LED projector headlamps underlined by LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The higher variants of the car will also get new LED tail lamps that resemble with those of a BMW upon glowing.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift rear

The front and rear bumpers have also been redesigned in order to give a more fresh look. There are changes to the alloy wheels as well and the new units look sportier than the ones on the existing model. As far as features go, the new 2018 Maruti Ciaz facelift will get a touchscreen infotainment system that supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will get dual airbags and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD as standard across variants. According to recent reports, the car will also get a seatbelt reminder for front occupants along with a speed alert system.

Watch our Honda City vs Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna comparison review video here:

One of the biggest changes on the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is the engine. The new model will get a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine while the diesel engine will be the same 1.3-litre DDiS unit. The gearbox will be five-speed manual and there is a possibility that Maruti will offer the option of an AMT for both engine options. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will further spice up the rivalry in the midsize sedan segment and will compete with some worthy contenders like the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the Toyota Yaris. More details on the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift very soon. Stay tuned with us as we will bring you instant updates from the launch event in our LIVE blog.

Image Source: Dileep Baria - Facebook