2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launch in India today Live Updates: Images, Specs and all that’s new

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India is all set to relaunch its new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift in India today. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will once again disrupt the mid-size sedan market that has seen a total annual sales of over 1.72 lakh units during the financial year 2017-18 and also saw the introduction of the all-new Hyundai Verna. In this ongoing financial year, the Indian market has already seen the all-new Toyota Yaris and the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is once again likely to take the lead in the fast-growing segment. Maruti Suzuki has already commenced the bookings of the all-new Ciaz through its NEXA channel of dealerships and can also be booked online through the NEXA website. The Ciaz was the first car by Maruti Suzuki to get its SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology and is also the most expensive car in the company's product line-up.