2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift images: BMW-like tail lamps, sleek headlamps and wood-finish interiors

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is all set to launch in India on 20th August, Monday and Team-BHP have the latest images of the new Ciaz wearing no camouflage at all. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a completely new face with very little chrome and a new sober grille along with reworked headlamp cluster. The variant of the Ciaz spotted is likely one of the lower variants of Ciaz, the top-variants will also get LED DRLs. The rear design of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a new bumper and revised taillamps along with new housing cluster for reflectors finished in chrome.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The interiors of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has undergone a major revamp and the dashboard now gets a wood finish with the cabin getting black and beige colours. These images of the mid-variant of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz showcases a regular 2-DIN music system that supports Bluetooth, However, the top-variants of the new Ciaz will feature Maruti Suzuki's Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto along with inbuilt navigation. Middle and top-variants will also get steering mounted controls and the speedometer gets a blue needle and digital screen located at the centre. The rear seats of the new Ciaz get enhanced wood finish complimenting the wood in the dashboard.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will also debut the new 1.5L petrol engine along with the company's SHVS mild-hybrid technology. The sedan will continue to get the same existing diesel engine. It is expected that the SHVS technology will be offered as a standard feature across all variants of the new Ciaz.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is now more premium and takes on the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid. It is also expected that with these new features, the prices of the new Ciaz will go up just marginally and will continue to be one the most affordable offering in the segment. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is also the most premium and expensive car in the company's portfolio and is sold the company's NEXA channel of dealerships.

Image Source: TEAM-BHP