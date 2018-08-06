2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift engine details out: More powerful and fuel efficient too!

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will be launched in India on 20th August and while the 2018 model will come with multiple changes, the biggest highlight has to be the engine. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, in its new iteration, will get power from a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and it is the same unit that powers the new-gen Ertiga in the Indonesian market. The K15B engine is also expected to churn out almost the same power and torque figures at 104 bhp and 138 Nm. This engine will get a five-speed manual transmission while a four-speed automatic unit will be on cards too. in our opinion though, it should be an AMT unit that Maruti should go ahead with as the four-speed automatic is dated when compared with the competition.

The new 1.5-litre petrol engine will come with the company's SHVS technology that ensures a better fuel efficiency. In order to be precise, the Indonesian-spec Maruti Ertiga with this engine delivers a fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl but the new Ciaz is expected to return slightly better figures. That said, not only the new model will be more powerful than before, there is a healthy possibility that it will be more fuel efficient too.

Maruti Suzuki will also launch the diesel variant of the new Ciaz facelift but at a later stage. The engine will be the same 1.3-litre DDiS unit that powers the present day model and is good for developing 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The said motor claims an impressive fuel economy of 28 kmpl.

Like the existing model, the new 2018 will also be sold through Maruti's premium Nexa dealerships. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will be priced slightly higher the current model, courtesy the more powerful engine and added features on offer. In order to give you an idea, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz price in India for the current model starts at Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Other notable new features on the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will include new LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), LED fog lamps and a new instrument cluster.

The new model will continue to lock horns with its prime rivals like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the newly launched Toyota Yaris. The Ciaz was the only car in the segment that was due for a comprehensive update since long and that's why Maruti will have high hopes from the new model. Bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift have already begun unofficially at the company's dealerships across India.

More details on the new Maruti Ciaz facelift to spill soon, so stay tuned with us!