2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift brochure out: New features, highest fuel efficiency & more

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is set to be launched in India tomorrow. Just a day before the official launch, the brochure images of the midsize sedan have leaked online, courtesy CarDekho. The brochure images of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift confirm that the car will get multiple new features and a class-leading fuel efficiency. The images reveal that the car will come with ESP (Electronic Stability Program) and Hill hold assist but these features will come on the automatic variant only. On the visual front, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will get LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs. Things are equally interesting at the rear where the car gets a different pattern on the tail lamps that will definitely remind you of a BMW.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift engine details

Apart from standard dual airbags and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), the new Ciaz will also get multiple safety features as standard. The Speed alert system will warn the driver if he or she crosses a speed of 80 kmph. Between speeds of 80 to 120 kmph, the system beeps two times every minute and when the driver exceeds 120 kmph, the beeps become continuous. There is also a seat belt reminder on offer that will warn the driver and the front passenger through a buzzer to buckle up when the car crosses a speed of 15 kmph.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift new features

One of the biggest changes on the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is the engine. The new 1.5-litre petrol unit replaces the older 1.4-litre mill that is not only more powerful but also claims to return better fuel efficiency figures. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 104 bhp and 138 Nm. As per the leak, the company is claiming a fuel efficiency of 21.56 kmpl for the manual and 20.28 kmpl for the automatic variant of the car. This impressive fuel economy is all thanks to company's SHVS technology.

With all these features, there is no denying the fact that the new model looks promising and if the pricing is done right, it can spell trouble for its competition. Courtesy of all these features and a new engine, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will be slightly pricier than the existing model. The car locks horns with the likes of Honda City, Toyota Yaris and the Hyundai Verna. Stay tuned with us as we will bring you LIVE updates straight from the launch event.

Image Source: CarDekho