2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift bookings open: Top changes on Hyundai Creta rival

Mahindra XUV500 SUV is all set to undergo its mid-life facelift this year and will be the first new launch by the Indian automaker in FY 2018-19. The company plans to launch a range of new UVs and SUVs this year. Mahindra XUV500 has been a popular SUV in the Indian market and the spy shot images have already created a lot of anticipation in the market. Several Mahindra dealers across the countries have started accepting the bookings for the new Mahindra XUV500. However, the company has not officially revealed anything about the bookings. Mahindra will launch the new XUV on 18th April 2018.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift is expected to get a host of new exterior and interior features and also a major upgrade on its engine. While Mahindra has not officially announced the technical specification of the new XUV, here are the top things we know so far about the new Mahindra XUV500.

2018 Mahindra XUV500

1. The big change on the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 will be its visual appeal. It will follow the new Mahindra’s design language like we have seen on the Mahindra Scorpio. Updated and more prominent front grille with chrome inserts, new headlamp cluster with projector headlamps with DRLs. The rear of the SUV will also feature some major changes.

2. Like the Mahindra Scorpio, the XUV500 will get updated variant names. The facelift will feature odd numbers instead of even numbers on its variant names. Expect it to be offered in four variants - W5, W7, W9 and W11 with different iterations of engine and transmission options.

3. 2018 Mahindra XUV500 is likely to be powered by the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine with two-different power outputs. The existing block makes 150 bhp and 33Nm of torque and the same engine tuned to deliver a 157 bhp of power with 360 Nm of torque. The latter is expected to be offered only on the top end versions of XUV500.

4. Expect Mahindra to also offer the 2.2L Petrol engine from the mHawk family with a 140 bhp of max power and 322 Nm of torque. The engine of the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and reports also suggest a 6-Speed automatic with torque converter on offer. Petrol variants of XUV500 might get AT gearbox as a standard feature.

2018 Mahindra XUV500

5. Interiors of new Mahindra XUV500 will now be more premium with the use of high-quality plastics and seats with double and cross-stitching The dashboard will get a piano black finish with centre console getting aluminium inserts. Mahindra XUV500 will continue to be sold as a 7-seating layout.

6. Expect more convenient features on the new XUV500. Start-stop button, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and more. Dual-front airbags with ABS and EBS will be a standard safety offering the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with top variants getting side and curtain airbags. Rear camera with parking sensors, hill descent control, hill hold and many other safety features will be embedded in the new SUV.

Expect the new Mahindra XUV500 to be priced at about Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 more than the outgoing model’s cost. But with the increased features, better looks and updated interiors, we hope Mahindra will justify the premium pricing on the new Mahindra XUV500. Stay tuned for a detailed review of the new Mahindra XUV500 on Express Drives very soon.