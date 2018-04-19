2018 Mahindra XUV 500 Vs Jeep Compass Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Hexa Engine Specs, features, safety and more

​

2018 Mahindra XUV 500Vs Jeep Compass Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Hexa: The SUV market is expanding at a tremendous rate, at present, if your budget spans between 10 and 20 lakh rupees, you’re likely to have a vast array of vehicles that span across body shapes as well sub-segmented SUVs like the Creta. As of yesterday, the Mahindra XUV has got a refresh meaning and has gotten cheaper than the outgoing model as well. And this refresh is far from skin deep, to take on the likes of the competition Mahindra has given their iconic XUV500 a more powerful engine, safety features as well as added user experience to the infotainment system. In short, then the XUV is better in all respects, but can it undo the likes of the Jeep Compass as well as the Tata Hexa? We compare them objectively to see which has the best fire power, on paper.

Design and Exterior Features:

The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 (affectionately called the Cheetah after it’s primary design inspiration) has been loaded to the teeth with features, with LED Headlamps that have been entirely redesigned, LED Accent lights, new LED tail lights and new bumpers. Even the Alloy wheels have been redesigned, with chrome accents and a brandishing a new skid plate in front.

The Jeep Compass, on the other hand, is Jeep most successful model from Jeep in India yet, literally forming the foundation of the company in the Indian subcontinent. Tied together by Jeep’s signature 7-slat grill in gloss black. Man inspired LED headlamps and tail lamps are also part of the package. Chrome surrounds and flared wheel arches with shark fin-shaped rear D Pillars. While its exterior design keeps the Sports part of the UV covered the interiors getting premium fittings with Ski-Grey McKinley leather upholstery, comfortable seating aside from an array of onboard infotainment features.

The Hyundai Creta is likely to be the least SUV-like of the four, governed by Hyundai’s fluidic sculpture 2.0 design language. The Creta features design elements borrowed from the bigger Santa Fe and sports an aggressive front fascia, sporty bumper, silver skid plates and chrome grille. It also receives new headlamps with silver accents, integrated LED DRLs and muscular wheel arches. One of the highlight features on the Creta is 400 litres of boot space.

The Tata Hexa is one of the first generations of cars to benefit from Tata's IMPACT design language. Being designed simultaneously at Tata design studios in India, Italy and the UK. The Hexa's muscular front bumper, large gloss black grille and projector headlamps come to give it a butch but mature manly charm. Interiors are premium with black and silver accents, third-row adult seats and a host of driver and passenger comforts.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Jeep Compass Tata Hexa Hyundai Creta Electric Sunroof with Anti-pinch Quad halogen headlamps with LED DRL's Projector headlamps with LED DRL's split type rear combination lamp 7-inch colour touchscreen infotainment display Seven slot grille 19-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Rain-sensing Wipers LED tail lamps LED tail lamps Roof rails Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Rollover Mitigation Dual tone roof Follow me headlamps 17-inch alloy wheels Rear spoiler Electric tailgate release

Interiors and Safety

On the interiors, the 2018 Mahindra XUV 500 gets an electric sunroof with anti-pinch and a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat. It is seen with keyless entry, push-button start and rear camera. 2018 gets a 7” touchscreen Apple Carplay and Android Auto with logo projection from the ORVMs besides a number of Connected Apps on its native infotainment system. Mahindra has also made the system pairable through smart wear a segment first. What's more is that the XUV500 has a total of 6-Airbags on offer.

The 2017 Jeep Compass also gets a 7” UConnect infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also receives ABS, EBD and ESP which are offered as standard while optional safety features include Panic Brake Assist, Brake Booster Failure Compensation, Roll Mitigation, Brake Pre-Fill and 6 airbags.

Now, these features continue onto the Creta which was one of the first cars in the segment to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Hyundai has also been careful not to miss any convenience feature loading the Creta with fog lamps, climate control, electric ORVMs, parking sensors, push-button start, rear parking camera, vehicle stability management and up to 6 airbags are also a part of the safety features offered according to trim levels.

Tata’s Hexa gets electric ORVMs, projector headlamps, rear AC vents on lower trims and automatic climate control on top end variants. LED DRL, side body cladding, fog lamps at the front and wrap around tail lamps at the rear along with rear spoiler is also a part of its features. Not to mention 19-inch alloy wheels.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Jeep Compass Tata Hexa Hyundai Creta 6-inch touch screen infotainment system 7-inch touch screen infotainment 8 colours for in-cabin lighting with illumination control Push Button Start Push-button Start/Stop Leather-wrapped steering wheel Benecke-Kalik seat upholstery Luxure Brown Interiors Dual Airbags 3.5-inch customisable information cluster ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman Six airbags Reverse Parking Camera with Dynamic Assist Dual Zone automatic control ABS with EBD 17.77cm touchscreen infotainment system Soft-touch Leather`` on Dashboard and Door Trim Traction Control system Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) Hill Hold control and Hill Descent Control

Engine and Performance:

One of the biggest changes to Mahindra XUV500 2018 is the added bolster of power. The new 2.2 litre mHawk turbo-charged diesel motor, which now has more power, goes from 140 Bhp of power and with 330 Nm of torque to 156 Bhp and 360 Nm. The 2.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine will remain unchanged, with 140 Bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque.

The Jeep Compass gets two engine options that broadly cover all variants of the compass on sale. First, up the Fiat-derived 2 .0 litre Multijet diesel engine offering 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque, and if not the petrol version draws power from a 1.4-litre Multiair turbocharged petrol engine offering 160 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Both engines get mated to the 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission options.

The Hyundai Creta gets the widest range of engines on offer, something that sets it apart majorly from the rest of the competition. With a total of three engines on offer that has various states of tune and uses different fuels. The most economical of which is a 1.4 litre CRDi Diesel motor that makes 88 hp. A 1.6-litre VTVT petrol engine offering 121 bhp power and 265 Nm torque is the petrol option and finally a 1.6 litre that makes the most power at 126 hp with a variable geometry turbo on offer to push the power out.

The Tata Hexa has a Varicor 400 2.2 litre turbocharged, 4 cylinders, diesel engine offering 156 hp power and 400 Nm torque that gets mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The base level XE trim gets a Varicor 320 engine offering 148 bhp power and 320 Nm torque mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.