2018 Mahindra Marazzo Bookings opened: What to expect on Mahindra’s new Innova Crysta rival

2018 Mahindra Marazzo MPV Bookings: With just a few days to go for the launch of their newest MPV, Mahindra dealerships across the country have opened bookings for the Marazzo at Rs 10,000 on an unofficial basis. While the MPV is still set to be displayed to the public, we understand that some dispatches to dealerships in India have begun. In 2018, this usually means that spy shots of the vehicle will soon be out on the internet. Although up until now Mahindra has released quite a few teaser images of the Marazzo showing the MPVs exclusive features. The list included dashboard elements as well as a central roof-mounted rear air conditioning set up.

Mahindra Marazzo 2018 interiors

We expect top-trims of the new Mahindra Marazzo will come with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system preloaded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control and an AC vents for all three rows. We also expect that the Marazzo will be available in 7 and 8 seater configurations. Like the Toyota Innova Crysta, the seven-seat configuration will come with individual captain seats for the middle row, while the 8-up configuration will likely have a bench seat.



Mahindra Marazzo to launch on 3 September.



The new Mahindra Marazzo MPV will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with 130hp and 300 Nm torque on tap and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. On the safety front, all variants of the Marazzo are expected to get airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard. While speculations about the product that the Marazzo will replace are rife on the internet, Mahindra says that the Marazzo will be a unique product in their segment and is not likely to replace anything existing in their line up. According to our estimates, the Mahindra Marazzo will look to fill the gap between the Ertiga and the Innova and is likely to be priced between 10-14 lakhs when launched.