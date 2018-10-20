2018 Mahidra Marazzo crosses 10,000 Bookings: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival gets a strong head-start!

Mahindra’s Marazzo MPV has been received well by the Indian Market, having now breached the 10,000 bookings milestone. This initial traction will be crucial for the Marazzo, just ahead of the launch of its primary rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The last we checked, the shark-inspired MPV had a waiting period of over two months, with dealerships across the country scrambling to keep up with deliveries ahead of the festive season. The top-end M8 trim on the Marazzo comes with a waiting period of upto 4-5 weeks wherein the M4 and M6 are the variants in demand with up to waiting period of 8 weeks. This bodes well for the new Mahindra MPV, that is being lauded as the most refined Mahindra vehicle to date.

The Mahindra Marazzo is on offer in four distinct trim levels, that see price range between Rs 9.99 lakh - 13.90 lakh (Ex-Showroom). Price wise the Marazzo is placed uniquely between the Maruti Suzuki Eritiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta and offers a middle price point with great value for money. The aggressive pricing and long list of segment-first features ensure that the Mahindra got enough traction post-launch earlier this year. The Marazzo’s tasteful design is a collaborative effort between Mahindra owned Italian design house Pininfarina and the company’s in-house design studio. Thanks to the above mentioned introductory prices the Mahindra has managed to get off to a strong start in the Indian market. A streak that Mahindra would like to see it continue.

Watch our Video Review of the Mahindra Marazzo MPV here:

Another fetcher for the Mahindra MPV is the interiors which can be had in a 7 seat or 8 seat configuration. A well laid out dashboard and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and in-built navigation add to this value. Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a 1.5 litre Diesel engine that makes about 121 hp of power and 300 Nm of torque. The company claims a mileage of about 17 kmpl on the Marazzo. The big question is as to whether Mahindra will be able to keep up this pace once the newer, larger and more well-equipped Ertiga launches later this year.